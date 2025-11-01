Image Credit : google

Mahhi stressed that until they make any official statement, no one has the right to interfere in their personal matters. She spoke about the emotional toll the rumours have taken on her children, saying, “My son showed me a news report of this. Imagine what’s going through them.” Expressing concern for children’s mental health in today’s digital age, she added, “Nowadays every child has a phone. It hampers their mental health. You just print for likes and comments. Don’t put false narratives.”