Television actress Mahhi Vij has responded to circulating rumours about her marriage with Jay Bhanushali, calling them “false narratives.” She warned that she is prepared to take legal action against anyone spreading misinformation online.
Mahhi Vij Denies Divorce Rumours
Television actress Mahhi Vij has reacted to ongoing rumours about her marriage with Jay Bhanushali. Responding to reports on Instagram, she called the claims “false narratives” and warned that she is ready to take legal action against anyone spreading misinformation. Her statement comes amid a wave of online speculation suggesting that the couple might be heading for divorce.
Social Media Reports on Divorce
A recent Instagram post claimed that Mahhi and Jay had finalised their divorce between July and August 2025. The post further stated that custody arrangements for their three children had already been decided. It also cited trust issues as a major reason for the supposed split and mentioned that the couple was last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration.
Mahhi Speaks Out
Mahhi Vij addressed these rumours, explaining how society often treats single mothers and divorced couples differently. She emphasized that many assume there would be drama or blame between the partners, but that is not the case. She urged everyone to stop spreading false narratives and to “live and let live,” highlighting the unnecessary pressure society places on personal relationships.
Reports vs Reality
According to report, the couple had filed for divorce months ago, and the papers were reportedly signed and finalised in July–August 2025, with custody decisions also made. However, Mahhi has clarified that these reports are inaccurate. She had previously stated that she does not feel the need to comment on every speculation about her personal life.