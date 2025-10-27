- Home
Mahhi Vij’s latest cryptic social media post has reignited rumours of her separation from Jay Bhanushali. Reports suggest the couple finalised their divorce earlier this year after 14 years of marriage.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Divorce Buzz
Television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have once again made headlines amid growing rumours of their separation. Mahhi recently shared a cryptic message on social media that read, “May we always have the money to buy the things that we screenshot.” The post quickly drew attention, reigniting speculation about her marriage.
Divorce Reportedly Finalised Earlier This Year
According to a report, the couple’s divorce was reportedly finalised between July and August 2025 after years of trying to make their relationship work. The report also mentioned that custody of their children has already been decided. Sources claimed, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. The separation happened a while ago, and the divorce papers were signed and finalised in July-August.”
From Love to Distance
Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011 and share a daughter, Tara, born in 2019. They also fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017. Once adored for their family vlogs and affectionate posts, the couple gradually stopped appearing together online. Their last joint video was shared in June 2024, and their final public outing was at their daughter’s birthday celebration in August.
Mahhi’s Response to Rumours
When questioned about the separation earlier, Mahhi gave a sharp response, telling Hauterrfly, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee?” She also spoke candidly about the judgment women face after divorce, saying that society often labels single mothers and turns personal matters into gossip.