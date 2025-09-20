- Home
Well-known director of the Bollywood film industry, Mahesh Bhatt, has turned 77. He was born on September 20, 1948, in Mumbai. He has produced many films and also made some films based on his own life story. His children are active in films
Mahesh Bhatt turns 77
Mahesh Bhatt is a film director, producer, and screenwriter known for his work in Hindi cinema. He is recognized for his unconventional stories in films. He has received 5 National Awards and 4 Filmfare Awards. The 1986 film 'Naam' was his first commercial movie.
Mahesh Bhatt's Personal Life
Mahesh Bhatt married Lorraine Bright in 1970. After marriage, Lorraine changed her name to Kiran Bhatt. In the 70s, his affair with Parveen Babi began. This caused his marriage with Kiran to fall apart. However, the affair didn't last long. In 1986, he married Soni Razdan.
Mahesh Bhatt is a father of 4 children
Mahesh Bhatt has had 2 marriages in his life and has 4 children from both marriages. From his first marriage, he has a daughter, Pooja Bhatt, and a son, Rahul Bhatt. From his second marriage, he has 2 daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.
Mahesh Bhatt's relatives
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is the son of his cousin, Anwar. Film producer Milan Luthria is the grandson of his mother, Shirin. He is the maternal uncle of film director Mohit Suri and actress Smiley Suri. His brothers are Mukesh Bhatt and Robin Bhatt.
Mahesh Bhatt's film career
Mahesh Bhatt made his directorial debut with the 1974 film 'Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain'. After that, he made many films like 'Lahu Ke Do Rang', 'Arth', 'Saaransh', 'Janam', 'Naam', 'Aaj', 'Kaash', 'Thikana', 'Kabzaa', 'Aashiqui', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Sadak', 'Zakhm', 'Naajayaz', and 'Gumrah'.
Mahesh Bhatt made 6 films on his life
Mahesh Bhatt produced 6 films to show his personal life. In these, he depicted love, betrayal, and the pain of being illegitimate. These films are 'Arth', 'Zakhm', 'Aashiqui', 'Woh Lamhe', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani', and 'Daddy'.