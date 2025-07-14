Mahesh Bhatt praises Saiyaara, calling it the “most definitive romantic film” of this generation, and says he’s thrilled audiences feel Aashiqui nostalgia after watching the trailer starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Since the trailer of Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' has been released, many are comparing it to 'Aashiqui', and now renowned director and producer Mahesh Bhatt has expressed his happiness over the comparison. He also praised the movie and called it the "most definitive romantic film" of this generation.

'Aashiqui' is a 1990 musical romantic drama film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film, 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was released in 2013.

While talking about the film, 'Saiyaara', Bhat said in a statement, "Every generation has a love story that defines it. Saiyaara, to me, will be the most definitive romantic film of this generation. When I made Aashiqui, I did it with a lot of purity, and I was fortunate that people connected to it deeply and made the two newcomers into overnight stars. I expect Mohit Suri to do the same with Saiyaara."

He added, "It is amazing to see that people have the nostalgia of Aashiqui when they are seeing Saiyaara, but I can tell you that Saiyaara will rewrite the rules of what a romantic film should be in today's time and for today's generation. Every new generation must surpass the earlier generation in everything, and I'm excited for Saiyaara to do the same. Mohit is my prodigy, and I couldn't be happier if he surpasses me in every way possible."



Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The trailer shows Ahaan as Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, while Aneet Panda is a writer who pens lyrics for Ahaan's character. They both gradually fall in love with each other; however, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event. Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, "Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena." Later, he was shown achieving stardom with his grand live performances.

<br>He praised the film's director, Mohit Suri, and said, "I'm proud to see Mohit come out of his mould for Saiyaara. It is refreshingly different from whatever he has made in his entire career, and the film seems to have incredible depth of romance, which Mohit has within him. I'm glad he has put it all out there for the world to see and embrace. Intensity is necessary for people to connect with the emotion of love, and I'm very excited about Saiyaara."

The veteran filmmaker said he was always pushing Mohit to make a film with newcomers, and he is glad that Mohit partnered with YRF for 'Saiyaara'. "I'm thrilled to see him take the plunge with Saiyaara with two really talented actors who are simply sparkling on the screen. I'm also very happy that he has a studio like YRF beside him and behind him for this project who have such a rich cinematic legacy," he added.

He shared, "'Saiyaara' is looking incredibly fresh, like a breath of fresh air that only happens with newcomers. The energy of Saiyaara is palpable, and I have very high expectations from this film to soar."

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. (ANI)