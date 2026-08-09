Mahesh Babu Net Worth: Rs 28 Crore Mansion, Private Jet And More; Check Here
Mahesh Babu Net Worth: Mahesh Babu has built an impressive portfolio beyond films, from a luxurious Hyderabad mansion and premium cars to a private jet, vanity van and business ventures that add significantly to his reported wealth
Mahesh Babu's Luxury Properties, Private Jet And Vanity Van
Mahesh Babu has invested a significant portion of his wealth in luxury assets. The actor reportedly owns an upscale mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods.
According to media reports, the property is valued at around Rs 28 crore. The lavish home reportedly features a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, an open garden and spacious living areas.
Mahesh Babu is also reportedly the owner of a private jet, which is said to be used for both professional commitments and family trips.
Adding to his collection of luxury assets is his reportedly lavish vanity van, known as "Caravan". The vehicle is estimated to be worth around Rs 6.2 crore and is said to feature a bedroom, entertainment system, meeting space, luxurious restroom and other premium amenities.
Mahesh Babu's Production House, Clothing Brand And Business Ventures
Mahesh Babu's wealth extends beyond his acting career. The actor co-founded GMB Entertainment with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, in 2014.
The production house has been associated with several notable Telugu films, including Major, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Srimanthudu and Brahmotsavam. The banner has allowed Mahesh Babu to expand his presence in the entertainment industry beyond acting.
The actor also has business interests outside film production. He is associated with a menswear clothing brand and AMB Cinemas, a multiplex venture that has strengthened his portfolio of investments.
Mahesh Babu's Expensive Car Collection And Upcoming Film
Mahesh Babu is also known for his impressive collection of luxury cars. Reports suggest that his garage includes several high-end vehicles.
His reported collection includes an Audi R8 priced at around Rs 1.8 crore, a Range Rover Vogue worth approximately Rs 2.1 crore, a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at around Rs 92 lakh and a Lamborghini Gallardo estimated at Rs 2.8 crore.
The actor reportedly also owns a Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth around Rs 82.08 lakh and an Audi e-tron electric SUV valued at approximately Rs 1.19 crore.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The upcoming film, Varanasi, is being produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027.
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