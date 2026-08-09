Mahesh Babu has invested a significant portion of his wealth in luxury assets. The actor reportedly owns an upscale mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

According to media reports, the property is valued at around Rs 28 crore. The lavish home reportedly features a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, an open garden and spacious living areas.

Mahesh Babu is also reportedly the owner of a private jet, which is said to be used for both professional commitments and family trips.

Adding to his collection of luxury assets is his reportedly lavish vanity van, known as "Caravan". The vehicle is estimated to be worth around Rs 6.2 crore and is said to feature a bedroom, entertainment system, meeting space, luxurious restroom and other premium amenities.