Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta promoted their film 'Batwara 1947' in Mohali, interacting with college students. Preity called it a 'sweet homecoming'. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the partition-era love story is set for an August 14, 2026 release.

'Sweet homecoming' in Mohali

Actors Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Batwara 1947. After Lucknow, the duo headed to Mohali, where they interacted with college students as part of their film's promotions.

On Saturday, Preity shared several pictures from Mohali event and wrote, "Mohali is home & this was the sweetest homecoming. Thank you to all the wonderful students at @cgcuniversitymohali for their love & warmth for the Batwara 1947 team. See you all on the 14th of Aug, not in a stadium but in a theater near you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

About 'Batwara 1947'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Batwara 1947' is set during India's Partition and explores a story of love, sacrifice and resilience.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Sunny said, "This film is a love story set during the time of Partition. It is a movie that everyone should watch children, youngsters, and audiences of all ages. It is a meaningful film that offers valuable lessons and helps us understand an important chapter of history. The title Bantwara was chosen after watching the film. We decided that this was the most suitable name for the story because it truly represents the emotions, struggles, and experiences portrayed in the movie."

Preity said, "Everyone should watch this film. Through your platform, we would like to encourage audiences to watch it because it is a wonderful and meaningful film. It is a movie that has a strong message and is worth watching by all."

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. (ANI)