Actor Vishal reacted to Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention over alleged remarks on Trisha, calling for similar punishment for anyone who speaks ill of women in the film industry, including those on platforms like YouTube.

Tamil actor Vishal has spoken about the brief detention of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks about actor Trisha, saying that similar action should be taken against everyone who makes inappropriate comments about women in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal said such incidents can happen in politics, but stressed that the same standard should apply to others who make remarks against women. He said, "These kinds of incidents do happen in political scenarios. So I wish that whatever happened to Uday, the same kind of punishment happens to everyone who speaks ill about women in our fraternity." "There are so many other people on YouTube; there are so many other people who have been openly speaking, hitting below the belt about our female fraternity. So I wish it were the same treatment...," he added.

The Udhayanidhi Stalin-Trisha Controversy

Udhayanidhi Stalin, was released after questioning by police for about an hour at Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district earlier this month. His detention came after protests over his alleged remarks against actor Trisha during a Cauvery rights demonstration.

The controversy began when Udhayanidhi was addressing a gathering during a Cauvery protest and some people in the crowd reportedly started chanting "Trisha, Trisha". He allegedly responded with a double-meaning remark before saying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual. (ANI)