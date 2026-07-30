Global star Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, recently enjoyed a movie night in Hyderabad with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The outing occurred amidst Chopra's ongoing shoot for SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines. She, along with husband Nick Jonas, enjoyed a movie night in Hyderabad. Their host: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. This high-profile outing happened during Chopra's ongoing shoot for the much-anticipated film Varanasi. It cements Hyderabad's growing status as a major hub for global entertainment.

Chopra is in the city for SS Rajamouli’s demanding action-adventure epic. She co-stars with Mahesh Babu. This project marks a key moment in her career. Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie, also accompany her. This allows for a blend of high-profile work and family time in the historic city.

Starry Presence At AMB Cinemas Fuels Fan Frenzy

AMB Cinemas lit up. The star trio appeared at the Hyderabad multiplex. Mahesh Babu himself co-owns this premium chain. This personal venue choice made the evening extra special for local fans. News of their presence spread like wildfire. Enthusiasts in Hyderabad and beyond cheered. Candid photos and videos quickly went viral.

Chopra chose a chic, understated look for the Hyderabad outing. She wore a sleeveless ivory V-neck top with textured detailing. Tinted oversized sunglasses and soft waves in her shoulder-length hair completed her sophisticated style. Nick Jonas opted for a relaxed, stylish all-white ensemble. His textured shirt over a white vest projected a cool, comfortable vibe. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, the man of the people, kept it casually elegant. He wore a black oversized T-shirt, matching cap, and trousers, a look that resonated with his immense local fanbase.

Hyderabad: A Global Hub for Filming and Family Life

Filming Varanasi brings Priyanka Chopra to Hyderabad. Acclaimed visionary SS Rajamouli directs the intensive shoot. This ambitious project is more than Chopra's return to Indian cinema after a long break. It marks her groundbreaking first collaboration with Telugu cinema star Mahesh Babu. The film unites two titans from different cinematic worlds. Hyderabad's selection as the primary production location shows its growing importance in the international film landscape. The city offers state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant cultural backdrop — essential for an epic of this scale.

About Varanasi

April 7, 2027 - that’s when Varanasi hits screens. SS Rajamouli directs a global spectacle. Priyanka Chopra brings star power. Mahesh Babu adds regional magnetism. All converge in Hyderabad. This distant date amplifies the long-term strategic planning and grand scale expected. The film is destined to capture global attention.