3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Mahesh Babu's diet secret

There are many reasons why superstar Mahesh Babu looks so handsome even in his 50s. The main ones are his strict fitness routine, a careful diet, and not taking too much stress. Mahesh is very strict about his diet. He eats what he likes, but always in moderation. He maintains balanced meals to get enough protein and fiber for his body. And the biggest secret? He completely avoids sugar and dairy products like milk, curd, butter, and ghee. He revealed this himself in an interview.