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Mahesh Babu's New Look For Rajamouli's SSMB29, 'Varanasi' Movie Goes Viral; Check Here
Is Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu getting older or younger? Every year, the Prince just looks more and more glamorous. Now, a special look from Varanasi has left his fans completely stunned
Is his age increasing or decreasing?
No matter how big the hero is, age eventually shows. But for superstar Mahesh Babu, it seems to be a different story altogether. His glamour just doubles with age. Even after turning 50, the superstar looks like a young hero. He still holds his title as the 'dream boy' for many girls and maintains that look perfectly. Now, he has once again shocked his fans with a fresh new look.
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