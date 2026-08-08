Blake Lively shared a rare look at her family life, posting photos on Instagram of her, husband Ryan Reynolds, and their four children attending a Wrexham AFC soccer match at Yankee Stadium. She called the day "one of the most surreal moments."

Blake Lively gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life with husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children as they attended a soccer match at New York's Yankee Stadium, according to PEOPLE.

A 'Surreal' Family Outing

The 'Another Simple Favor' actor shared a series of pictures from the day on Instagram, showing moments from the match between Liverpool Football Club and Wrexham AFC. Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC, was also seen enjoying the game with Lively, their children and close friends.

Lively, 38, looked back at the day in her Instagram caption and thanked their friends, family and people connected to Wrexham for joining them. She wrote, "@wrexham_afc playing @liverpoolfc at @yankees Stadium... One of the most surreal moments of this wild and beautiful ride thank you to all our friends, family and Wrexham loved ones who came out to cheer on this extraordinary team and for those who have been there all along." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

She also thanked her longtime friend and photographer Guy Aroch, who captured pictures from the outing. Lively said having such moments saved as memories was a special gift. "And thank you to my lifelong friend @guyaroch for not just joining us, but for bringing your camera along and taking these pics. You've shown us time and time again, there's no better gift than having great memories with your loved ones captured love you buddy," she added.

Family Photos and Fashion Details

The pictures gave fans a look at Lively and Reynolds spending time with their four children. The couple are parents to daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and son Olin, 3.

Lively also shared a few pictures from the day, including one showing her changing from Christian Louboutin heels into Nike sneakers. For the match, Lively wore dark-wash jeans with a blue linen shirt and paired her look with Cartier jewellery, a zebra-striped Fendi bag and an Audemars Piguet watch. Reynolds, 49, opted for a more casual look with a plaid shirt, beige trousers and white sneakers.

Recent Public Appearances

The family outing comes after several recent public appearances by the couple. In June, Lively and Reynolds were seen together during a date night in New York City. Reynolds was also photographed giving his wife a piggyback ride before the couple posed for a selfie with a fan.

Lively later shared pictures with Reynolds on Father's Day and jokingly called him the "Father of all of my favorite children." Lively and Reynolds got married in 2012 and have been together for more than 13 years. Reynolds has co-owned Wrexham AFC since 2020.(ANI)