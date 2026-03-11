Madurai Muthu is one of Tamil Nadu's most popular comedians, famous for his witty style and hilarious 'pattimandram' debates. His birth name was just Muthu. He added his hometown, Madurai, to his name to create a unique identity in the entertainment industry. Coming from a humble farming family in Madurai, he first became a stage speaker after college.

Soon, 'pattimandrams' gave him a platform. Sun TV's show 'Asathapovadhu Yaaru' was his big break. In fact, Madurai Muthu was the one who first brought stand-up comedy to Tamil television. He has done over 1200 shows in about 80 countries.