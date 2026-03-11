Prakash Jha claims many modern actors lack authenticity because they don't listen. Citing Nana Patekar's intense focus for 'Raajneeti 2' as an ideal, Jha's views are echoed by Patekar himself. Sanjay Kapoor also defends Patekar's honest nature.

Prakash Jha on the Art of Listening in Acting

Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha has highlighted what he believes is a major challenge among contemporary actors, saying that many fail to truly listen during performances, which affects the authenticity of their acting. Speaking during a conversation with ANI, Jha asserted that the authenticity of a performance is fundamentally rooted in the ability to observe and absorb, rather than merely deliver lines.

"And that's my complaint with many actors these days, they don't listen," Jha said, adding, "Until you truly listen, whatever you say will never feel believable." The National Award-winning filmmaker made the remarks while praising veteran actor Nana Patekar, with whom he has collaborated on films such as 'Apaharan' and 'Raajneeti'. The director described a recent interaction involving the highly anticipated 'Raajneeti 2', where Patekar's legendary focus was on full display. "Very few people have seen the energy Nana has when it comes to absorbing something," Jha noted, adding, "Just the other day, we were discussing a scene from Raajneeti 2. As I was describing it, Nana suddenly became intensely focused. His mind, his eyes, and his entire attention get focused on me. That energy is so strong that I cannot remain unaffected by it."

Nana Patekar Echoes the Sentiment

Patekar, who makes his digital streaming debut in 'Sankalp' as the formidable strategist 'Ma'at Saab,' echoed this sentiment. Attributing his philosophy to the late Vijaya Mehta, Patekar explained that an actor's own dialogue is secondary to the act of receiving. "Listening means putting your entire life into your ears and truly hearing the other person," Patekar added.

Sanjay Kapoor Dispels Myths About Patekar's Reputation

The conversation also addressed Patekar's reputation in the film industry. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who stars alongside him in 'Sankalp' and has previously worked with him in 'Shakti' and 'It's My Life', was quick to dismiss rumours of the veteran actor being difficult. "A lot of what people hear about him is just a myth," Kapoor said, adding, "Nana ji speaks honestly. Sometimes people don't like that. He's very honest, whatever is in his heart is what he says. Some people just can't handle that."

About the Series 'Sankalp'

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dishaa Jhaa, 'Sankalp' features an ensemble cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, and Kubbra Sait. The series is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)