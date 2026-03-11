Soumik Sen's upcoming Bengali thriller 'Jazz City' aims to present an authentic, unpolished version of 1970s Calcutta's nightlife. The series, starring Arifin Shuvoo, will explore music and mystery and is set to premiere on Sony LIV.

The upcoming Bengali web series 'Jazz City' is set in the nightlife of 1970s Calcutta, a time when Park Street was known for its busy nightlife, jazz clubs, glowing neon lights and music that carried through the streets late into the night. Director Soumik Sen says the upcoming Bengali thriller tries to show the city the way people remember it, rather than presenting a "polished version" of the past.

Director's Vision for an Authentic Past

For Sen, Park Street is not just a location for him but a place full of personal memories. Hence, while speaking about the setting of the upcoming series, the director, in a press note, shared that the team wanted everything about the city, from the streets to the clubs, to feel real. "Park Street isn't just a backdrop for me; it's a memory of taxis, neon, music, and heartbreaks. Jazz City comes from growing up inside those nights. We didn't want a polished, 'pretty' version of the 1970s," Sen said, as per a press note.

"The costumes had to feel sweat-soaked; the cars had to feel earned, and the city had to breathe. It was never about scale; it was about the texture of the era," he added.

Music at the Heart of the Series

Since this is a Bengali show, music naturally plays a key role. Sen explained that the soundtrack was designed to reflect both the emotions of the story and the era in which it is set. "From Rabindra Sangeet and Tagore's shlokas to the imperfect charm of jazz and the crackle of Sakina Begum on the radio, music shapes the emotional rhythm of every moment. We hope this soundtrack, blending original compositions with public domain gems, connects with audiences."

The show includes more than 25 original musical pieces created and curated by Arka Mukherjee, Diptarka Bose and Sen.

Plot, Cast, and Production

Jazz City is set against the backdrop of Calcutta during the early 1970s, a time when the city was also facing political tension linked to the Bangladesh Liberation War. The story unfolds around a smoky jazz club and follows characters dealing with music, mystery and personal struggles during a turbulent period.

The series stars Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak, Aniruddha Gupta, Sayandeep Sen, Shreya Bhattacharya, Shataf Figar, Alexandra Taylor and Amit Saha. Created, written and directed by Soumik Sen, Jazz City is produced by Studio 9 and StudioNext.

Premiere Details

The series will premiere on March 19 on Sony LIV.