The entertainment industry is currently seeing a full-on war over movie release dates. To avoid clashing with other big films, makers are constantly changing their release schedules. Recently, a bunch of movies have announced new dates.
Industry in Release Date Turmoil
Varun Dhawan’s Film Gets New Date
Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was initially scheduled to hit theatres on June 4. However, the makers decided to postpone it to June 12 to avoid a clash with Yash’s much-awaited action film Toxic.
Pawan Kalyan’s Film Moves Earlier
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s mass entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh has also undergone a change in its release schedule. The film was earlier expected to release on March 26, but the makers advanced the date and will now release it in theatres on March 19.
Salman Khan’s Film Postponed
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan has also been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, but the makers have pushed the date to August 14, increasing anticipation among fans.
‘Dacoit: A Love Story’ Release Shifted
The romantic action film Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has also seen a release date change. Originally planned for March 19, the film will now arrive in cinemas on April 10 after the makers revised their schedule.
Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Gets New Date
Kannada superstar Yash’s highly anticipated action thriller Toxic also saw a sudden change in its release plan. The film was earlier expected to release on March 19 but has now been pushed to June 5, making way for other releases.
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Delayed
Again The spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, has faced multiple delays. Initially planned for 2025, then April 17, the makers have now locked July 10 as the final release date for the film
Sara–Ayushmann Film Gets New Slot
The upcoming comedy drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, has also shifted its release date. The film was earlier expected to arrive during Holi but will now release in theatres on May 15.
Big Clash Still Unavoidable
Despite several release date changes, a major box office clash remains unavoidable. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh are still scheduled to release on the same day, March 19, setting up an intense theatrical battle.he release date for Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono', has also been shifted. The film was initially planned for a Holi release, but it will now come out on May 15.
