Despite several release date changes, a major box office clash remains unavoidable. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh are still scheduled to release on the same day, March 19, setting up an intense theatrical battle.he release date for Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono', has also been shifted. The film was initially planned for a Holi release, but it will now come out on May 15.