Ranbir Kapoor vs Alia Bhatt: Who Is Richer? A Look at Their Massive Net Worth
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the industry’s richest couples. But who is wealthier? Here’s a closer look at their individual net worth, income sources, and combined fortune.
Bollywood’s Power Couple and Their Massive Wealth
The net worth of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often grabs attention among fans. Both stars are among the most successful actors in the industry and earn huge amounts through films, brand endorsements, and business ventures. Their success has made them one of the richest and most talked-about celebrity couples in Bollywood.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Impressive Net Worth
Ranbir Kapoor has built a strong career with several blockbuster films over the years. His estimated net worth is believed to be around ₹370–₹400 crore. Apart from acting, he earns from brand endorsements and smart investments. The actor also owns several luxury assets, including premium cars and prime real estate in Mumbai, which significantly add to his overall wealth.
Alia Bhatt’s Growing Financial Empire
Alia Bhatt has achieved remarkable success in a relatively short time. Her estimated net worth is said to be around ₹600 crore or more, making her wealthier than her husband. Besides acting in hit films, she earns heavily through brand endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures like the kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma and her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Combined Wealth and Who Is Richer
Together, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly have a combined net worth of around ₹700–₹800 crore, making them one of Bollywood’s wealthiest couples. They also own luxurious properties, including a grand bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. When compared individually, Alia Bhatt currently leads the wealth race, thanks to her diverse income streams and successful business ventures.
