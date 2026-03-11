Khushbu Sundar shares fitness secret, says ‘I Looked Like an Elephant at 98 kg’
Actress Khushbu says she was 98 kg during the 'Annaatthe' film shoot. She adds that her weight loss has now gone viral, and even at 55, she is perfectly healthy with no BP or sugar.
Image Credit : Instagram
Actress Khushbu Fitness Secret
Khushbu has been a beloved actress for years, not just in Tamil cinema but across languages. She has played everything from a heroine to a mother. Recently, she posted photos of her slim new look on social media, which went viral. Now, she has finally opened up about her weight loss journey.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
No BP or sugar at 55
Khushbu revealed she weighed 98 kg during the shoot for Rajinikanth's film 'Annaatthe'. She says that even at 55, she has no blood pressure or sugar issues. In an interview with a Tamil YouTube channel, she stressed that staying healthy is the most important thing and that she avoids foods like maida and chapati.
Image Credit : Google
I was 98 kg - Khushbu
She said, 'I'm 55 now and have no BP or sugar. My mom had high BP, but thankfully, I only got her migraines and sinus issues, not that.' She explained that at 98 kg during the 'Annaatthe' shoot, climbing the stairs in her large house became a struggle with knee pain and breathlessness.
Image Credit : Social Media
Khushbu gives tips
'I'd get scared looking at my own face in the mirror. It was round like an elephant,' she admitted. The final push came when doctors told her to lose weight to avoid BP and fix her knee pain. She started her journey during the COVID-19 lockdown, and it took four years. 'Fans accepted me when I was thin and when I was fat,' she added.
