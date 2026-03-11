Who is Bhavna Kohli Dhingra? Meet Virat Kohli’s Sister Who Stays Away From Limelight
Bhavna Kohli Dhingra is the elder sister of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Though she stays away from the spotlight, she often gains attention for her strong family bond, business ventures, and social media presence.
Family Background
Bhavna Kohli Dhingra is the elder sister of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. She grew up in a close-knit family in Delhi alongside her brothers Virat and Vikas. While Virat went on to become one of the world’s most celebrated cricketers, Bhavna chose to live a comparatively private life away from constant media attention.
Personal Life
Bhavna is married to businessman Sanjay Dhingra. The couple has two children, a son named Ayush and a daughter named Mehak. Despite staying away from the entertainment and sports spotlight, Bhavna often shares glimpses of her family life and special moments with loved ones on social media platforms.
Professional Side
Apart from managing family responsibilities, Bhavna has also been associated with business ventures connected to her brother Virat Kohli’s fashion brands. She has reportedly been linked to projects like Wrogn and One8. Additionally, she is known to have creative interests, including work related to home décor and lifestyle.
Sibling Bond
Bhavna Kohli Dhingra shares a warm and supportive bond with Virat Kohli. She frequently posts heartfelt messages and celebratory notes whenever her brother achieves milestones in his cricketing career. Her social media posts often highlight the strong family values and affection shared within the Kohli family.
