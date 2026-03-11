Apart from managing family responsibilities, Bhavna has also been associated with business ventures connected to her brother Virat Kohli’s fashion brands. She has reportedly been linked to projects like Wrogn and One8. Additionally, she is known to have creative interests, including work related to home décor and lifestyle.

Also Read: Who Is Priya Saroj? Meet Rinku Singh’s Would-Be Wife, Young Samajwadi MP and Lawyer