Thalapathy Vijay Vs Tisha Krishna: Who Is Richer? Net Worth Comparison
Rumours about Thalapathy Vijay’s personal life have sparked buzz, with reports claiming his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for divorce, while speculation links Trisha Krishnan to the controversy, even as their net worth comparison grabs attention.
Rumours Around Vijay–Trisha Relationship
Rumours about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have circulated for years. Though neither has confirmed any relationship, recent speculation has brought Vijay’s personal life into the spotlight. The discussion has also sparked curiosity about their respective fortunes and lifestyles.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Massive Net Worth
According to reports, Vijay’s net worth is estimated between ₹600 and ₹700 crore. The superstar, one of the highest-paid actors in South cinema, is known for living a luxurious life and maintaining an impressive portfolio of assets and investments.
Huge Film Fees and Income Sources
Vijay usually charges ₹100–₹120 crore per film. However, reports claim he received around ₹250 crore for his film Jana Nayagan. His annual earnings are estimated at ₹110–₹120 crore, coming from movies, brand endorsements, and real estate investments.
Vijay’s Luxury Cars and Lifestyle
The actor is also known for his love of luxury cars. His collection reportedly includes premium vehicles like the Audi A8L, Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW X5 and X6, Volvo XC90, and a Mercedes-Benz.
Trisha Krishnan’s Net Worth and Career
Compared to Vijay, Trisha’s net worth is reportedly between ₹85 and ₹100 crore. Despite the difference, she remains one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema and is known for her elegant and lavish lifestyle.
Trisha’s Films, Endorsements and On-Screen Pairing
Trisha reportedly charges ₹10–₹12 crore per film and also earns from brand endorsements and social media promotions. She has shared successful on-screen chemistry with Vijay in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, and reunited with him after 15 years in Leo.
