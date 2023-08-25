Madhumita Sarkar HOT gallery: Bengali actress flaunts curves in sensuous photos

Madhumita Sarkar is one of the most popular faces in the Indian (Bengali) film industry. Her charming and beautiful looks along with her superb acting skills are gradually making her climb the stairs to fame and success. Madhumita Sarkar’s latest hot and bold pictures have raised the temperature on internet.



Madhumita Sarkar has yet again stunned her fans by dropping some sexy and alluring photos on her official Instagram handle.

Sarkar looks ethereal in this thig-slit black outfit where she shows off her sexy cleavage and curves.

Madhumita shows off her perfect cleavage in this animal printed top which she combines with a bracelet and gongs.

In this animal printed top that Sarkar pairs with beige-coloured trousers and black heels, she looks dapper and sexy like never before.

Flaunting her assets and curves in this thigh-slit black dress, Sarkar stuns her fans by raising the mercury level high.

Looking away from the camera with closed eyes, Sarkar is all ready to set the mood so that you can't turn your eyes away.

Sensuality is synonymous with Madhumita Sarkar. We get a glimpse of her alluring cleavage, and her sexy assets in this photo.