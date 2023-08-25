Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhumita Sarkar HOT gallery: Bengali actress flaunts curves in sensuous photos

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Madhumita Sarkar is one of the most popular faces in the Indian (Bengali) film industry. Her charming and beautiful looks along with her superb acting skills are gradually making her climb the stairs to fame and success. Madhumita Sarkar’s latest hot and bold pictures have raised the temperature on internet.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Madhumita Sarkar has yet again stunned her fans by dropping some sexy and alluring photos on her official Instagram handle. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sarkar looks ethereal in this thig-slit black outfit where she shows off her sexy cleavage and curves.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Madhumita shows off her perfect cleavage in this animal printed top which she combines with a bracelet and gongs. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this animal printed top that Sarkar pairs with beige-coloured trousers and black heels, she looks dapper and sexy like never before.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Flaunting her assets and curves in this thigh-slit black dress, Sarkar stuns her fans by raising the mercury level high.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Looking away from the camera with closed eyes, Sarkar is all ready to set the mood so that you can't turn your eyes away. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sensuality is synonymous with Madhumita Sarkar. We get a glimpse of her alluring cleavage, and her sexy assets in this photo.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Vela' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne, Sidharth Bharathan as lead roles in Syam Sasi's movie LMA

    ‘Vela’ trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne, Sidharth Bharathan as lead roles in Syam Sasi’s movie

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser featuring 4 'distinct' looks including bald, masked avataar ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser featuring 4 'distinct' looks including bald, masked avataar

    'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media vkp

    'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra bhayanak on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked ADC

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra 'bhayanak' on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured" MSW

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured"

    Recent Stories

    Demands arise seeking naming of Chandrayaan 3 landing site after Bengaluru vkp

    Demands arise seeking naming of Chandrayaan 3 landing site after Bengaluru

    Football Barcelona ensures long-term commitment; Marc-Andre ter Stegen extends contract until 2028 osf

    Barcelona ensures long-term commitment; Marc-Andre ter Stegen extends contract until 2028

    Meta new Ray Ban smart glasses may come with better battery livestream support more gcw

    Meta' new Ray-Ban smart glasses may come with better battery, livestream support & more

    Jupiter to Saturn: 1 unique thing on each planet of the Solar System ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 1 unique thing on each planet of the Solar System

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru vkp

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon