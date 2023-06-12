Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi reception: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani attend starry event

Renowned bollywood filmmaker Madhu Mantena got hitched to Ira Trivedi. At the star-studded reception bash, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others also upped the glam and style game with their trendsetting outfits.

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception was a starry affair. Here is a glance at how Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani looked stunning and elevated the fashion element at the event.

At the reception bash, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a dark blue blazer and pants. He looked sleek in this attire at the event.

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning and beautiful in a black and white bold blouse and black ghagra. Her beau Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in an all-black traditional kurta pyjama and designer sherwani.

Sonali Bendre looked beautiful in a mango-coloured detailing work traditional kurta with a pink and silver detailing work kurta and pyjama attire.

Hrithik Roshan looked debonair as he arrived with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Hrithik wore an all-black formal outfit while Saba wore a cream and golden work detailing traditional kurta and pyjama.

Kriti Kharbanda arrived with beau Pulkit Samrat at the event. Kriti wore a white short sleeveless design work indo-western top and pants while Pulkit wore an all-black traditional outfit.

Genelia D'souza looked like a sight-to-behold in a blue designer blazer and velvet pants at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception.