    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi reception: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani attend starry event

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Renowned bollywood filmmaker Madhu Mantena got hitched to Ira Trivedi. At the star-studded reception bash, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others also upped the glam and style game with their trendsetting outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Filmmaker Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception was a starry affair. Here is a glance at how Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani looked stunning and elevated the fashion element at the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    At the reception bash, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a dark blue blazer and pants. He looked sleek in this attire at the event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning and beautiful in a black and white bold blouse and black ghagra. Her beau Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in an all-black traditional kurta pyjama and designer sherwani.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sonali Bendre looked beautiful in a mango-coloured detailing work traditional kurta with a pink and silver detailing work kurta and pyjama attire.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Hrithik Roshan looked debonair as he arrived with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Hrithik wore an all-black formal outfit while Saba wore a cream and golden work detailing traditional kurta and pyjama.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Kharbanda arrived with beau Pulkit Samrat at the event. Kriti wore a white short sleeveless design work indo-western top and pants while Pulkit wore an all-black traditional outfit.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Genelia D'souza looked like a sight-to-behold in a blue designer blazer and velvet pants at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception.

