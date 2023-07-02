Maamannan: Udhayanidhi Stalin gifts Mari Selvaraj luxury car worth over 40 lakh; take a look

Mari Selvaraj and Udhayanidhi Stalin are on cloud nine with the success of their film, Maamannan. Now, the latter has gifted the former a special and expensive gift. Udhayanidhi Stalin gives a swanky car to Mari Selvaraj

Maamannan has done well at the box office since its premiere. Aside from its theatrical triumph, it has also been a critical success. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the film's producer and performer, is particularly moved by the positive reception the film has gotten and continues to get.



The film's success meant a lot to the actor, as Maamannan is his final picture before retiring from performing. Thus, Udhayanidhi Stalin presented Mari Selvaraj with a luxury automobile, which was the major reason he ended his cinema career on a good note.

The Oru Kal Oru Kannadi actor gave his director a mini Cooper. The automobile is expected to cost between Rs 40 and 45 lakhs. Mari Selvaraj's photos with the actor, producer, and politician are becoming popular on social media. The images have gotten a lot of attention from all around the world.

The photographs showed not just Mari and Udhayanidhi Stalin but also Mari's entire family. The photographs were shot outside Mari Selvaraj's home. Udhayanidhi took to Twitter to show photos of himself handing off the expensive automobile to Mari Selavaraj.



Udhayanidhi made it clear in the tweet that the present was not from Udhayanidhi, the actor, but from Udhayanidhi, the producer. He produced Maamannan through his film production and distribution firm, Red Giant Movies.



His tweet read, "Everyone discusses it differently. They share ideas relating their thoughts to the story and the field. It has become a hotly debated topic among Tamils around the world. Our leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna, and Kalainar have inculcated a sense of self-respect and social justice thoughts in the young generation. A huge commercial success as well. @RedGiantMovies Company is pleased to present a mini cooper car to @mari_selvaraj sir. Thanks to my Mari Selvaraj sir for giving wings to 'Mamannan' to fly around the world." The Maamannan team recently held a productive meeting at AR Rahman's home, followed by a cake-cutting ritual. The film has received fantastic reviews, so the festivities will not end anytime soon.