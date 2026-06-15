The song 'Chatni' from 'Dhamaal 4' is out, featuring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The track includes quirky dance steps and Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri swag. It is sung by Neelkamal Singh and Mamta Sharma.

Filled with catchy beats and quirky dance steps, 'Chatni' song from 'Dhamaal 4' was unveiled on Monday. Featuring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Ravi Kishan, the track is packed with fun-filled moments, with Ravi Kishan bringing his trademark Bhojpuri swag to the high-energy number. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZmR9GBu-t9/

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The song is sung by Neelkamal Singh and Mamta Sharma, with upbeat lyrics penned by Dheeraj Babuaan and foot-tapping music composed by Neelkamal Singh and Aditya Dev. The foot-tapping song has been choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

Singers on Recreating the Popular Track

Talking about Chatni, singer Neelkamal Singh in a press note expressed, "Phulauri Bina Chatni Kaise Bani is a song that has always connected strongly with audiences. When we learnt that Dhamaal 4 was being made, we instantly felt that its energy would perfectly complement the film's characters and world, as it is full of fun, masti, and celebration. It was an absolute blast working on this song, and I am sure audiences will have just as much fun listening and grooving to it."

Mamta Sharma expressed, "Dhamaal is one of my favourite franchises, so lending my voice to one of its songs felt incredibly special. Chatni is a song that already enjoys immense popularity among audiences, and recreating that energy for Dhamaal 4 was both exciting and rewarding. The song is full of energy, fun, and celebration, and I can't wait for audiences to groove to it."

Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on July 10. (ANI)