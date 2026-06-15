Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples on Monday. He was seen in a traditional outfit offering prayers and performing rituals. The visit follows his recent trips to Tirumala and Bengaluru.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. He arrived for darshan in a traditional outfit and greeted people with folded hands. In the visuals, Ambani was seen offering prayers and performing rituals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Significance of Badrinath Shrine

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 'divya desams,' the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also part of the Panch Badri temples, which include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple. According to Hindu Tradition, Badrinath, often called Badri Vishal, was re-established by Adi Shankaracharya to revive the lost prestige of Hinduism and to unite the nation in one bond.

Other Recent Visits

On Friday, he offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. On the occasion, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore the traditional attire, which is necessary to worship at the Tirumala temple.

Last month, Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, visited the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru as part of the foundation's 45th anniversary celebrations. The duo sought blessings from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and spent time at the campus.(ANI)