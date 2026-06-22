A land dispute in Bihar’s Gopalganj turned violent after Pankaj Tripathi’s brother Vijendranath Tiwari was allegedly attacked with sticks and rods. Police have arrested one accused as the investigation continues.

Some really shocking and sensational news is coming in from Bihar's Gopalganj district. A land dispute has led to a bloody clash in the ancestral village of National Film Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi. According to the police, a minor argument on Sunday took such a violent turn that the actor's own brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was brutally attacked with lathis and rods. The attack has created tension in the area and has also sent shockwaves through Bollywood.

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The Horrific Midnight Attack: Ambush in the Ancestral Village

The entire incident took place in Belasand, Pankaj Tripathi's ancestral village in Barauli town of Gopalganj district. According to eyewitnesses and police sources, an argument over an old land dispute started between the two parties on Sunday. Things quickly escalated, and people from the opposing side arrived armed with sticks and rods.

The attackers allegedly assaulted Vijendranath Tiwari with the weapons. He fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries. After the attack, the accused reportedly fled the scene. Hearing the commotion, local villagers and family members rushed to help him.

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Fighting for His Life: Referred to Patna

After the attack, Vijendranath Tiwari was rushed to Gopalganj Model Hospital late at night in a serious condition. The initial medical examination revealed severe injuries across his body.

Hospital sources said that due to his critical condition and possible internal injuries, doctors provided first aid and referred him to Patna for advanced treatment. He is currently under the care of a team of doctors at a Patna hospital.

Police Action: One Arrested, Investigation Continues

As soon as the news of the incident emerged, Gopalganj police took action. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, a special police team started conducting raids in the village and nearby areas.

Gopalganj SP Vinay Tiwari told the media that police acted swiftly and arrested one of the main accused. The arrested person has been identified and will be sent to judicial custody after completing legal procedures.

However, the identities of the other people involved and the complete details of the attack are still being investigated.

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Tripathi Family’s Silence: No FIR Filed Yet

Despite the serious attack, Pankaj Tripathi’s family has not made any public statement about the incident. The family has reportedly not spoken to the media or shared any official update.

According to SP Vinay Tiwari, the victim’s family has not yet filed a written complaint (FIR) with the police. He clarified that the accused was arrested to maintain law and order, and further legal action will be taken after receiving the formal complaint.

What Was the Motive Behind The Attack?

The police investigation is still in the early stages, and several questions remain unanswered. It is unclear how old the land dispute was or how many people were involved in the attack.

A clearer picture is expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and police gather more information. For now, police are continuing their search for other accused and looking into the details of the case.