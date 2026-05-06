Love And War To Ramayana 2: 8 Big Bollywood Movies Set For Release In 2027
Love And War to Ramayana: Bollywood has some massive films lined up for the future. In this gallery, we're telling you about the movies that are set to shake up the box office, not this year, but in 2027. The list includes everything from action
Box office dhamaka coming in 2027
Big stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh are all set to light up the box office in 2027. Let's find out more about these upcoming films.
Salman Khan's film SVC63
Salman Khan will also create a storm in 2027. He recently joined hands with a South director for a new action film. Nayanthara will star opposite him in this movie, which is slated for a 2027 release.
Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayan 2
Ranbir Kapoor will appear in the second part of director Nitesh Tiwari's film, Ramayan. While the first part will release on Diwali 2026, the second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.
Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5
Ajay Devgn will star in director Rohit Shetty's film, Golmaal 5. Akshay Kumar will play the villain in this multi-starrer. The film is set to release in 2027, but the exact date is not confirmed yet.
Vicky Kaushal's film Love and War
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Love and War, was supposed to come out this year but will now release on January 21, 2027. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.
John Abraham's film Force 3
John Abraham is bringing the third installment of his Force franchise, Force 3. This film, also starring Harshvardhan Rane, will hit theatres on March 19, 2027.
Ranveer Singh's film Pralay
Ranveer Singh will be seen in director Jay Mehta's film, Pralay. South actress Kalyani Priyadarshan will star alongside him in this zombie-themed movie. It is scheduled for a 2027 release.
Akshay Kumar's film Bhagam Bhag 2
Akshay Kumar is bringing back the second part of his superhit comedy, Bhagam Bhag. This film, also featuring Paresh Rawal and Manoj Bajpayee, is also set to release in 2027.
Rajkummar Rao's film Dada
Rajkummar Rao will play the lead in the biopic of cricketer Sourav Ganguly, titled Dada. Not much information is available about this movie yet, but it is also expected to release in 2027.
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