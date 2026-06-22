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Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 10 Collection: Romantic Drama Gains Momentum, Reaches Rs. 24.25 Crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 10 Collection: Main Vaapas Aaunga is proving positive word mouth can still work wonders at box office. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has witnessed impressive growth in its second week, reaching a strong Rs. 24.25 crore India net
Main Vaapas Aaunga Records Its Best Day Yet
Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its impressive theatrical run, posting its highest single-day collection on the second Sunday. According to box office figures, the film earned ₹5.75 crore on Day 10, comfortably surpassing its first Sunday collection of ₹2.50 crore.
ALSO READ: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Crosses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide
The latest numbers take the film's total India net collection to ₹24.25 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have climbed to ₹29 crore. The strong Sunday performance highlights the film's growing popularity among audiences, especially as it enters its second week in cinemas.
Word of Mouth Fuels Remarkable Growth
What makes the film's journey particularly noteworthy is the way audience reactions have transformed its box office prospects. After opening to modest numbers, Main Vaapas Aaunga has steadily built momentum through positive reviews, social media discussions, and audience recommendations.
The film registered a significant 130 percent jump on its second Saturday compared to Friday and followed it up with another 32.2 percent increase on Sunday. This consistent growth indicates that more viewers are discovering the film each day, helping it emerge as one of the season's strongest word-of-mouth successes.
Reports from several cinema chains suggest that additional screenings have been added in select markets, with numerous shows attracting packed houses during the weekend.
Emotional Storytelling Helps Film Stand Out
Despite facing competition from the recently released Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to maintain a solid presence at the box office. Industry observers credit the film's emotional storytelling and strong performances for its sustained appeal.
The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the Partition era, the story follows Ishar Singh Grewal, an elderly man revisiting memories from his past while his grandson attempts to piece together a long-forgotten love story centred around a woman named Afsana, also known as Jiya.
Released on June 12, 2026, the film has received positive critical reception and continues to attract audiences looking for a heartfelt romantic drama with historical depth.
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