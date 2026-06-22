Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its impressive theatrical run, posting its highest single-day collection on the second Sunday. According to box office figures, the film earned ₹5.75 crore on Day 10, comfortably surpassing its first Sunday collection of ₹2.50 crore.

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The latest numbers take the film's total India net collection to ₹24.25 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have climbed to ₹29 crore. The strong Sunday performance highlights the film's growing popularity among audiences, especially as it enters its second week in cinemas.

Word of Mouth Fuels Remarkable Growth

What makes the film's journey particularly noteworthy is the way audience reactions have transformed its box office prospects. After opening to modest numbers, Main Vaapas Aaunga has steadily built momentum through positive reviews, social media discussions, and audience recommendations.

The film registered a significant 130 percent jump on its second Saturday compared to Friday and followed it up with another 32.2 percent increase on Sunday. This consistent growth indicates that more viewers are discovering the film each day, helping it emerge as one of the season's strongest word-of-mouth successes.

Reports from several cinema chains suggest that additional screenings have been added in select markets, with numerous shows attracting packed houses during the weekend.