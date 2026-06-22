Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 in Imphal, beating 19 other finalists. She will now represent Manipur at the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant. Zeneva Laikhuram and Alish Maibam were named 1st and 2nd runners-up.

Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 at the grand finale held on June 21 at Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal East District, earning the right to represent the state at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2026 pageant scheduled for July.

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The prestigious state pageant brought together 20 finalists from across Manipur, with participants competing for the coveted crown in an event that celebrated women's empowerment, confidence, leadership and social advocacy. Zeneva Laikhuram was declared the 1st Runner-up, while Alish Maibam secured the position of 2nd Runner-up. The grand finale was directed by renowned fashion designer and State Director Robert Naorem. The event also partnered with the Manipur AIDS Control Society and For Better Kangleipak, focusing on community outreach initiatives and awareness programmes aimed at empowering women and encouraging meaningful social engagement. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the First Lady of the state graced the occasion in a private capacity. Several distinguished personalities attended the event, including Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma, who served as a finale judge.

A Dream Come True

Following her victory, an emotional Thadoi Yumnam spoke about her journey and perseverance. "I feel really ecstatic right now. I cannot believe that I really won. It's a dream that I've been dreaming since last year. I've been trying since last year. I failed last year but still I never give up and my resilience has finally proven and that's why I'm here again. I have so many people who is always there for me. My teacher, my parents, my friends. So it's going to be a collective support. So I'm going to give my credit to all of them. Yeah, and represent Manipur beautifully," she said, while speaking to the media.

The pageant also highlighted themes of self-acceptance and inner beauty, stressing that true beauty comes from within despite society's frequent emphasis on physical appearance. Participants advocated confidence, self-belief and overcoming internal fears and doubts.

A Platform for Manipur's Voice

Speaking about the contestants and the significance of the platform, Manika Vishwakarma praised the finalists for their depth and purpose. "I was expecting it to be not just beautiful but have a lot of meaning to it. I was astonished like the way they speak, the way they express themselves. I am incredibly happy. This state has so much to tell. Whatever the state has been going through, Manipur has had a very tough time, and we have all experienced it. But now we are finally having the kind of finalists," she said, while speaking to the media.

She added, "Last year we had Nirupama, before that we had Danube and now we have this beautiful girl and they are going to do such an incredible job at actually putting forth the kind of word that's required for the world to know what the state is going through and what it exactly means and what it stands for. The state stands for unity, it stands for beauty and compassion and this is exactly what these girls have presented on stage."

With the state title now secured, Thadoi Yumnam will represent Manipur at the national Miss Universe India 2026 competition, carrying forward the message of resilience, unity and empowerment showcased throughout the event. (ANI)