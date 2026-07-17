Bengaluru's Victory Cinema will not screen Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' due to a disagreement on commercial terms with producer KVN Productions. The theatre expressed regret, stating the producer's terms were different from standard practices.

Victory Cinema Drops Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Over Commercial Terms

The renowned theatre 'Victory Cinema' in Bengaluru has announced that it will not screen the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor C Joseph Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' due to a failure to reach an agreement on commercial terms with the producer KVN Productions. In an official statement on their Instagram, the theatre house stated that the terms requested by KVN Productions differed from the standard practices extended to other distributors

They wrote, "Thalapathy Vijay's 'JANA NAYAGAN' is not being screened at Victory Cinema. We know many of you were waiting to watch this film with us, and we were equally keen to bring it to our screen. Victory Cinema was ready to screen 'JANA NAYAGAN' on the same terms that we and theatres across the industry extend to every distributor, big or small."

"Unfortunately, the terms sought by the producer, KVN Productions, were different from these regular terms, and despite our best efforts, an agreement could not be reached. This was a difficult decision, made only after every effort to find common ground," they added.

Victory Cinema also extended its best wishes to the makers of Jana Nayagan for the success of the film. "We sincerely wish 'JANA NAYAGAN' and Thalapathy Vijay great success at the box office. To our patrons, thank you for your unwavering love. We will continue to bring you the best of cinema," concluded Victory Cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victory Cinema (@victory_cinema)

'Jana Nayagan' Release Date and Cast Details

Meanwhile, CM and actor Vijay, in an official Instagram post, announced the film's new release date and also unveiled a brand new poster of the film, confirming that 'Jana Nayagan' will hit theatres on July 23.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar. It is the official remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela. (ANI)