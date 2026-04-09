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Leader Box Office Collection Day 7: Movie Fails to Take Off at Box Office, Earns Just Rs 3.99 Cr in 7 Days
Leader Box Office Collection Day 7: The Tamil spy thriller Leader is facing a tough time at the box office, showing weak collections even after its first week. With limited growth and mixed reviews, the film’s theatrical run looks uncertain
Weak Box Office Performance in First Week
Leader, directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and starring Saravanan, has struggled to attract audiences since its release. On Day 7, the film managed to collect just Rs 28 lakhs, taking its total India net collection to Rs 3.99 crore.
Despite completing a week in theatres, occupancy remained low at around 15%, reflecting poor footfall. The film is also running in limited screens, with morning and afternoon shows performing particularly weakly, indicating minimal audience interest during weekdays.
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Mixed Word of Mouth Fails to Boost Momentum
Audience reactions to Leader have been divided. While some viewers appreciated the engaging storyline and Saravanan’s performance, others felt the film relied too heavily on clichés and excessive twists.
The spy thriller’s narrative—centered on an undercover agent preventing a major explosion—had potential, but inconsistent execution appears to have affected its reception. Even positive comments about performances haven’t translated into strong box office growth.
Star Cast and Future Outlook
Apart from Saravanan, the film features actors like Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, and Payal Rajput in key roles.
However, star power hasn’t been enough to draw crowds. With first-week collections staying under Rs 4 crore (net), the coming days are crucial. Unless the film benefits from strong word of mouth or a sudden spike in occupancy, Leader may witness a short theatrical run.
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