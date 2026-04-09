Leader, directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and starring Saravanan, has struggled to attract audiences since its release. On Day 7, the film managed to collect just Rs 28 lakhs, taking its total India net collection to Rs 3.99 crore.

Despite completing a week in theatres, occupancy remained low at around 15%, reflecting poor footfall. The film is also running in limited screens, with morning and afternoon shows performing particularly weakly, indicating minimal audience interest during weekdays.

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