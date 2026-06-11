AIMSA condemns MBBS student Sejal Pawar's remarks on cadavers at a comedy show, calling them disrespectful. It demands an apology and action. Maharashtra Cyber has filed an FIR against Pawar, Pranit More, and others for obscene content.

AIMSA Condemns Remarks, Demands Action

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) condemned the "insensitive and disrespectful" remarks against cadavers and body donors made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar at the Pranit More's standup comedy show in Gurugram.

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The AIMSA called the remarks made by MBBS student about the cadavers and body donors completely "unacceptable and undermines the sanctity of medical education."

"AIMSA strongly condemns the insensitive and disrespectful portrayal of cadavers and body donors for entertainment or comedy. Rj Pranit, Sejal Pawar (MBBS Student). Every cadaver represents a noble individual who chose to contribute to medical education through body donation, helping shape future doctors and save countless lives. As medical professionals and students, we are bound by the values of dignity, ethics, and respect towards the deceased and their families," wrote AIMSA on X.

"Any act that mocks or trivializes human remains is unacceptable and undermines the sanctity of medical education. We demand an immediate apology and strict action against those responsible. If appropriate action is not taken by the concerned authorities, AIMSA will be compelled to pursue legal remedies to ensure accountability. Respect the donor," added AIMSA.

FIR Registered by Maharashtra Cyber

Earlier today, Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media.

FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others for alleged obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity.

Further, another clip allegedly featured Dr Sejal Pawar making obscene and derogatory comments concerning deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The content is alleged to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency.

During the course of investigation, summons have been issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr. Sejal Pawar, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for enquiry and recording of their statements.

The investigation is presently underway, and appropriate legal action is expected to be taken against all persons found involved in accordance with the law.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks which allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded.

The Commission has also issued hearing notices to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra regarding the matter. They have scheduled a hearing in the case on June 22 at 4:00 PM before the Commission.