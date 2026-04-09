- Home
- India
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees First Drop; Collects THIS Much
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees First Drop; Collects THIS Much
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: After a record-breaking run, Dhurandhar 2 shows its first signs of fatigue at the box office on Day 21. Despite the dip, the Ranveer Singh-led action thriller continues to dominate with historic earnings
Box Office Slows but Milestone Intact
Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a noticeable dip on Day 21, earning ₹7.90 crore—its first single-digit collection since release. The drop comes after two steady days of ₹10 crore each.
However, the bigger picture remains impressive. The film has amassed ₹1041.27 crore (India net) and ₹1246.67 crore (gross), firmly securing its place among the highest-grossing Indian films ever.
Records Broken, Bigger Targets Ahead
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed the lifetime India net of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
The next big benchmark remains Pushpa 2: The Rise. With new releases approaching, the coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can surpass this massive record.
Story Continues the High-Stakes Spy Saga
The sequel builds on its predecessor, diving deeper into the transformation of Singh’s character into Hamza Ali Mazari. Set against a tense geopolitical backdrop, it explores espionage, power struggles, and cross-border terror threats.
With performances from Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and others, the film blends action with emotional depth, sustaining audience interest well into its third week.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Boom: Ranveer Singh Film Earns $600K in North America
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.