Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a noticeable dip on Day 21, earning ₹7.90 crore—its first single-digit collection since release. The drop comes after two steady days of ₹10 crore each.

However, the bigger picture remains impressive. The film has amassed ₹1041.27 crore (India net) and ₹1246.67 crore (gross), firmly securing its place among the highest-grossing Indian films ever.