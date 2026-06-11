Who is the richest player at the FIFA World Cup 2026? Is it Ronaldo or Messi with more money? We break down the top 5 highest-earning footballers, and you might be surprised to see who's on the list, including stars like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Vinícius Jr.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Highest Paid Player: The excitement for football's biggest event, the FIFA World Cup 2026, is already building up. This year's tournament is historic for many reasons. For the first time, 48 teams are participating, and it's being hosted across three countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. But along with the on-field action, the world's biggest football stars are also making news for their massive earnings. The big question is, who's richer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Who is the highest-earning player at the World Cup 2026? Let's take a look at the top 5 players and see who's leading the money race.

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Where do football players earn their money from?

According to forbes.com, the top players at the World Cup 2026 have collectively earned hundreds of millions of dollars in the last 12 months alone. This income comes from their match fees, club contracts, advertisements, and brand deals. In this high-stakes financial game, Cristiano Ronaldo is at number one, with Lionel Messi following at number two.

Ronaldo has left everyone behind

Even at 41, Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo is not just the highest-paid footballer, but the highest-paid athlete across all sports globally. His on-field earnings are a staggering ₹1,960 crore ($235M). Off the field, he makes another ₹540 crore ($65M) from endorsements. Ronaldo is the only active player to have lifetime earnings of over ₹16,000 crore. After leading his Saudi club Al-Nassr to a championship, he is now determined to win his first World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi is second in earnings

At 38, Lionel Messi has also joined the billionaire's club, just like Ronaldo. He is captaining the defending champions, Argentina. His on-field salary is ₹580 crore ($70M), and he earns an equal amount, ₹580 crore ($70M), from off-field activities like ads. To give you an idea of Messi's brand power, a 10-foot inflatable statue of him is selling like hotcakes in American markets for about ₹8,000. If he scores just 4 more goals in this World Cup, he will become the highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history.

Kylian Mbappé is at number three

France's 27-year-old star forward, Kylian Mbappé, is third on this list. This Real Madrid player is currently at the top of his game. He earns about ₹580 crore ($70M) from playing, and another ₹210 crore ($25M) from endorsements. Though he's only 27, Mbappé is not just a face for ads; he has also become a major investor in health and insurance companies.

Erling Haaland holds the fourth spot in earnings

Thanks to 25-year-old Erling Haaland, Norway's team is playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1998. His total earnings are ₹665 crore ($80 Million). Haaland, who plays for Manchester City, has the huge responsibility of leading his team. But as he says, "I like pressure." Reports also suggest that the major Spanish club Real Madrid is offering him a multi-crore deal.

Vinícius Júnior is fifth on the earnings list

Brazil's 25-year-old Vinícius Júnior is fifth on this list. His total estimated earnings are around ₹500 crore ($60 Million). Vinícius believes that Brazil isn't the favourite this time, and that Argentina and Portugal have a better chance of winning. For all the gaming fans out there, a new Nike ad even featured a glimpse of his character from the popular game 'Fortnite'.