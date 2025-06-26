Lafangey to Panchayat Season 4: Top 10 OTT web series with high IMDb ratings
New web series and shows are currently creating a buzz on OTT platforms. Let's find out which show is perfect for you and learn about their IMDb ratings.
Lafangey
'Lafangey' is based on the story of three childhood friends living in Noida. You can watch it on Amazon Mini TV. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.
Panchayat Season 4
Panchayat's fourth season is out! Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It boasts an 8.4/10 IMDb rating.
Black, White and Grey: Love Kills
'Black, White and Grey: Love Kills' is a compelling blend of documentary and drama. Stream it on SonyLIV. It holds an 8.0/10 IMDb rating.
Rana Naidu Season 2
Rana Naidu Season 2, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, premiered on Netflix on June 13, 2025. It features a stellar cast and has a 7.8/10 IMDb rating.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 21, 2025. It has a 7.5 IMDb rating.
Pyaar Paisa Profit
Pyaar Paisa Profit is a web series available on Amazon Prime Video. It has a 7.1/10 IMDb rating.
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is a legal drama directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Sameer Nair. Available on Jio Hotstar, it has a 6.8 IMDb rating.
The Traitors India
Watch Karan Johar's reality show 'The Traitors' on Amazon Prime Video. It has a 6.0/10 IMDb rating.
First Copy
First Copy, an Indian drama web series, is available on Amazon MX Player. It has a 6.0/10 IMDb rating.
The Royals
The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, is available on Netflix. It has a 4.3/10 IMDb rating.