Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam, is reportedly heading for an OTT release after a penalty payment. Here's a look at what led to the unexpected twist.
Thug Life OTT Streaming Date
'Thug Life' is a big movie starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha, and more. It is directed by Mani Ratnam and made by Madras Talkies and Raaj Kamal Films. The film cost around 250 crores, and A.R. Rahman’s music made fans excited early on.
Controversy Surrounds Thug Life
At the music launch, Kamal Haasan said Kannada came from Tamil, which caused a big controversy. Many in Karnataka were upset and demanded a ban on his film. This led to a reported loss of ₹30 crores for Kamal and pushed ‘Thug Life’ into the national news spotlight.
Thug Life Movie Flops at the Box Office
Even with strong pre-release buzz, 'Thug Life' did not do well. It got trolled online and received many bad reviews. The film earned less than 100 crores and became one of Kamal Haasan’s biggest flops. Kamal didn’t take a salary, hoping to earn from profits, but he was left disappointed.
Thug Life OTT Release Twist
Netflix bought the OTT rights for 'Thug Life'. Kamal Haasan had planned an 8-week gap before streaming, but due to the film’s poor box office run, it will now release on OTT after just four weeks. A fine of ₹25 lakh was paid to the Multiplex Council. The movie is likely to stream from July 4.