Binge Time: Top 6 Pankaj Tripathi films and series you can watch on OTT
Explore Pankaj Tripathi’s top performances, from impactful films like ‘Kagaz’ to hit web series like ‘Criminal Justice’. Discover where you can stream these must-watch titles on various OTT platforms.
| Published : Jun 26 2025, 02:02 PM
1 Min read
Kagaz
Kagaz, based on Lal Bihari's true story, portrays his 18-year struggle to prove he's alive after being wrongly declared dead. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, this biographical comedy-drama, directed by Satish Kaushik, is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Khadak Singh
Khadak Singh revolves around a DFC officer, A.K. Srivastava (Pankaj Tripathi). Stream it on ZEE5.
The Tashkent Files
The Tashkent Files explores the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this film stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mithun Chakraborty. Watch it on ZEE5.
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon depicts the life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, it also stars Piyush Mishra and others. Stream it on ZEE5.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, features Pankaj Tripathi as Bitti's supportive father. This romantic comedy, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is available on ZEE5 and Netflix.
Criminal Justice Season 4
Criminal Justice Season 4 is out! Watch Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra on Jio Hotstar.
