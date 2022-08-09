Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Laal Singh Chaddha's team Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan visit the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay homage to India's martyrs!

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Aamir Khan's highly anticipated release, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is released on the auspicious occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival, and the audience can not wait to witness how the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha unfolds. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Ahead of its release, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' team, including Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan visited the National War Memorial in New York Delhi to pay homage to India's martyrs. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Not many are aware that Mona Singh's late father Jasbir Singh was a retired colonel in the Indian Army and she along with the team of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' holds the Indian Army with honour and high regard.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Laal Singh Chaddha, set to hit theatres on August 11th this year, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the main heroine. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was similarly based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Recently, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and penned his review as he heaped praises on his son Naga Chaitanya and the film. “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor, he tweeted."

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    During the conversation, Aamir Khan discussed his friendship with Naga Chaitanya, who plays his best buddy in Laal Singh Chaddha. "Chay is kind and has no attitude at all; he is focused on what he is doing," he stated.

