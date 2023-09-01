Kylie Jenner SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress posts hot photos of herself wearing Denim

Kylie Jenner, born in 1997, is a renowned American celebrity known for her cosmetics empire, reality TV fame, and influential social media presence. She's also a young billionaire and a trendsetter in fashion and beauty

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a mother to a daughter named Stormi Webster, born in February 2018, with rapper Travis Scott, whom she had a high-profile relationship with

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, and rose to fame as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, star of the reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

She gained immense popularity for her striking looks and became a prominent figure in the world of fashion and beauty

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

In 2015, Kylie launched her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, which quickly became a massive success, thanks to her famous lip kits and makeup products

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

She became the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes, due to her successful business ventures and endorsements

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Beyond her cosmetics empire, Kylie has ventured into other business endeavors, including her fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie, and collaborations with major brands like PUMA

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie is also an influential social media personality, with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Her philanthropic efforts include donations to various charities and organizations, making her a prominent and influential figure in both the entertainment and business worlds