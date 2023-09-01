Kylie Jenner SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress posts hot photos of herself wearing Denim

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner, born in 1997, is a renowned American celebrity known for her cosmetics empire, reality TV fame, and influential social media presence. She's also a young billionaire and a trendsetter in fashion and beauty

    Kylie Jenner is a mother to a daughter named Stormi Webster, born in February 2018, with rapper Travis Scott, whom she had a high-profile relationship with

    Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, and rose to fame as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, star of the reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians

    She gained immense popularity for her striking looks and became a prominent figure in the world of fashion and beauty

    In 2015, Kylie launched her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, which quickly became a massive success, thanks to her famous lip kits and makeup products

    She became the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes, due to her successful business ventures and endorsements

    Beyond her cosmetics empire, Kylie has ventured into other business endeavors, including her fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie, and collaborations with major brands like PUMA

    Kylie is also an influential social media personality, with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle

    Her philanthropic efforts include donations to various charities and organizations, making her a prominent and influential figure in both the entertainment and business worlds

