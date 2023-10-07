Kylie Jenner stuns in SEXY pictures: Entrepreneur flaunts her figure at Paris Fashion Week

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner, renowned for her social media presence and entrepreneurial success, has recently garnered internet attention through her alluring snapshots donning a radiant bodycon dress at Paris Fashion Week. Take a closer look at her captivating images from the event.

    article_image1

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    Kylie Jenner appears absolutely radiant in her 'Maison Schiaparelli' bodycon dress in a dazzling desert sand hue, which she elegantly showcased during Paris Fashion Week.

    article_image2

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    Her breathtaking fashion selections left a lasting impression on both her dedicated fanbase and the fashion enthusiasts alike, crafting unforgettable moments throughout her stay in the fashion hub.

    article_image3

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    Paris Fashion Week is renowned for its association with haute couture, and Kylie Jenner ensured that her influence was strongly evident. On October 4, 2023, she turned to Instagram to post a carousel of her most extraordinary outfit and exclusive glimpses from the occasion.

    article_image4

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    The fashionable Kylie adorned herself from head to toe in Schiaparelli's exquisite designs during Paris Fashion Week.

    article_image5

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    In this selfie, Kylie Jenner appears absolutely striking while dressed in the Schiaparelli bodycon dress.

    article_image6

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    Ever since the commencement of Paris Fashion Week, fashion enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the breathtaking and glamorous style trends presented by the Spring/Summer 2024 collections. As Kylie Jenner graced Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 showcase, she effortlessly became the center of attention, stealing the spotlight.

    article_image7

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    In this picture, Kylie Jenner exudes both allure and charm as she playfully flashes a youthful smile, all while looking incredibly attractive in her stylish attire.

     

    article_image8

    Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

    Kylie Jenner exudes grace and allure as she elegantly gazes at the camera while dressed in a scintillating desert sand-colored gown.

