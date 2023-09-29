Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: The 26-year-old flaunts her voluptuous body in low-cut sequined gown; watch

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner looks stunning at the Paris Fashion Week amidst Timothee Chalamet romance. The mother of two wore a skin-fit and low-cut sequined golden gown. In one of the pictures, she poses with her sister Kendall Jenner
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie Jenner is one of several celebs strutting their stuff in France for Paris Fashion Week. The reality star attended the Schiaparelli exhibition to support her sister, Kendall Jenner, who walked the runway and concluded the event. She tried to look like a million bucks, and her attire has gone viral.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 26-year-old channelled classic Hollywood elegance in a skin-fitting, low-cut sequined gown for the occasion. Kylie is in Paris with Timothee Chalamet, whom she made public at Beyonce's concert. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The model and actor were sighted at one other's homes for months before they made their relationship public, which quickly went viral.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Kylie Cosmetics creator wore a unique, crystal halter-neck gown with a backless design and a keyhole cutout along the breast to Schiaparelli's spring-summer 2024 catwalk presentation.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The entrepreneur wore a piece from the French label's collection to honour it, while her sister Kendall ended the show in a strapless red gown. Kylie kept her accessories minimal, opting for earrings to amp up the sparkling appearance.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She completed the look with distinctive cream-coloured heels that clung to her toes and glowy makeup. On Instagram, the entrepreneur shared photos showing off her stunning appearance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    First, she released a video of herself posing for photos as she prepares to depart. Kylie utilised music from her Met Gala performance in 2019. "All right, let's go, family. It's time for the show! It's f**king showtime!" she said in the video, lipsyncing and smiling.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, according to sources, her relationship with Timothee Chalamet is going well, and she is confident and secure. They haven't made it official on Instagram yet.

