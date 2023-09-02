Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner HOT photos: Socialite posts BOLD photos in denim; raises temperature

    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner, a media personality and businesswoman, rose to fame on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, made her one of the youngest billionaires. She's known for her style and influence, and she's a mother to daughter Stormi

    article_image1

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    Dressed in a torn denim jacket and a pair of loose-fitting, low-rise jeans, Kylie Jenner made a bold fashion statement as she appeared shirtless.

    article_image2

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    In a stunning display of fashion-forward creativity, the 26-year-old reality star recently underwent a transformative experience. Adorned in a glistening layer of oil, their body was meticulously coated with a substance that appeared to be dirt at first glance. However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed to be a skillfully applied body paint, expertly mimicking the current denim washes that dominate this season's fashion trends

    article_image3

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    In a daring fashion statement, Jenner opted to forgo a bra or top, instead showcasing her confidence and embracing her natural beauty. However, she did accessorise with a striking pocketbook that perfectly complemented her ensemble, while her feet were adorned with a stylish pair of grey pointed-toe heels.

    article_image4

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    In a stunning departure from her signature full glam look, the renowned Kylie Cosmetics creator opted for a more understated aesthetic during a recent photoshoot. Sporting a captivating deep mauve lip and effortlessly sleek, wet-looking hair, she effortlessly exuded an air of elegance and sophistication. 

    article_image5

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    Other photos showed the self-made billionaire in her model phase, wearing a denim bandeau bra and long skirt, a little dark denim strapless bra with an oversized dark bottom, and posing topless in high-waisted jeans. 

    article_image6

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    She gained widespread fame for her appearance on the reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where she showcased her life as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family

    article_image7

    Instagram/Kylie Jenner

    Kylie is also the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, a successful makeup and skincare brand that propelled her to become one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world

