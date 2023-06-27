Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Mother of two flaunts cleavage in bikinis, sizzling attires (PICTURES)

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    The globally renowned socialite and fashionista Kylie Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. The diva's recent pictures in sizzling bikinis and attires are just sensational and sizzling that are hard to miss.

    article_image1

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    The hottest and scintillating looks of the global fashion icon and socialite Kylie Jenner in a bikini and sizzling attires are just irresistible.

    article_image2

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner is on the swimming pool lounging chair and flaunts her well-toned voluptuous body in a BOLD red bikini. The diva looks really irresistible and makes her global fans drool at her tantalizing looks in a red bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner flaunts her sexy body and increases the stakes with searing looks in a red bikini as she flaunts her toned booty and toned stomach.

    article_image4

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks like a sight to behold and sensational in the pool donning a bold black bikini and holding a GLOW water bottle in her hand.

    article_image5

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks ravishing and dazzling as she shows off her cleavage, curvy body and toned stomach in a bold black bikini with bottoms.

    article_image6

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a BOLD black strapped short outfit, which flaunts her breasts and cleavage to fans.

    article_image7

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks sensational and sultry as she sits on the bed and gives sensual expressions at the camera flaunting her breasts and cleavage in a BOLD black strapped short outfit.

    article_image8

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks sexy and has captured the attention of netizens with a bold-plunging neckline black bra that displays her cleavage.

    article_image9

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks sexy as she shows off her bold side by flaunting her cleavage and glimpse of assets in a plunging neckline black bra attire in this sunkissed photo.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging Ustrasena Watch video ATG

    Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging ‘Ustrasena’, Watch video

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July MSW

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July

    Who was CV Dev Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83 read more DETAILS (MAH)

    Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

    Thalapathy Vijay Leo and Prabhas Salaar Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Prabhas’s Salaar: Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones?

    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know ADC

    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging Ustrasena Watch video ATG

    Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging ‘Ustrasena’, Watch video

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July MSW

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled

    Telegram to introduce Instagram like Stories feature in July Check out all details gcw

    Telegram to introduce Instagram-like 'Stories' feature in July; Check out all details

    Who was CV Dev Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83 read more DETAILS (MAH)

    Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon