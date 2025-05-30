- Home
Krushna Abhishek Birthday Special: A glimpse into Govinda’s nephew’s lavish lifestyle
Krushna Abhishek Birthday: Comedian Krushna Abhishek turned 42. Born in Mumbai in 1983, he's known for his comic timing. Let's explore Govinda's nephew's lifestyle and assets on his birthday.
| Published : May 30 2025, 10:08 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : instagram
Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek, turned 42. He's been a part of numerous TV comedy shows, gaining immense popularity from The Kapil Sharma Show.
28
Image Credit : instagram
Krushna enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, owning a lavishly decorated flat in Mumbai. Even his toilet paper is reportedly imported from the US.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Krushna revealed his fondness for designer clothes and shoes in an interview with Archana Puran Singh, boasting a vast collection.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Krushna even bought a 3BHK flat in Mumbai just to store his extensive collection of clothes and shoes.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Krushna's net worth is estimated at ₹40 crore. He earns ₹36 lakh monthly and ₹4 crore annually.
68
Image Credit : instagram
He owns a flat in Juhu, an apartment in Oberoi Springs, Andheri, a 3000 sq ft bungalow in Lonavala, and a 5-acre farmhouse in Alibaug.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Besides acting, Krushna invests in hotels and a production house, and earns through social media posts.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Krushna owns luxury cars like a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200, Audi Q5, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Range Rover Evoque, Volvo XC90 SUV, and a ₹5.5 crore vanity van by DC.
