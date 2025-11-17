Krrish to Don 2: 8 Highest Grossing Films Of Priyanka Chopra; Check Full List Here
Priyanka Chopra has been active in Hollywood films for quite some time. She will next be seen in the South Indian film 'Varanasi,' which will be released in 2027. The film's teaser was recently released and is being well-received
Krrish
One of Priyanka Chopra's highest-grossing films is Krrish. Released in 2006, the film had a budget of ₹40 crore and grossed ₹126.55 crore.
Don 2
Priyanka Chopra's film Don 2 had a budget of ₹76 crore (760 million rupees). The movie grossed ₹202.81 crore (202.81 million rupees) at the box office. Released in 2011.
Agneepath
Priyanka Chopra's 2012 film Agneepath is one of her highest-grossing films. Made with a budget of ₹58 crore, the film grossed ₹193 crore.
Barfi
Priyanka Chopra's film Barfi! is one of her highest-grossing movies. Released in 2012, the film had a budget of 35 crores and grossed 175 crores.
Krrish 3
Priyanka Chopra's 2013 film Krrish 3 was a box office sensation. Made with a budget of ₹90 crore, it grossed ₹393 crore.
Gunday
Priyanka Chopra's 2014 film Gunday also performed well at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹51 crore, the film grossed ₹130.91 crore.
Bajirao Mastani
Priyanka Chopra's film Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015. Made on a budget of ₹145 crore, the film did a robust business of ₹356.2 crore.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Priyanka Chopra's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do had a budget of ₹55 crore (approximately $50 million). The film went on to collect ₹150 crore (approximately $1.5 billion).