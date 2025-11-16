Priyanka Chopra shared the teaser for SS Rajamouli's next film, 'Varanasi,' which stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and herself. The clip shows Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. The film, set for a Sankranti 2027 release, was announced in Hyderabad.

SS Rajamouli's next big film, titled 'Varanasi,' has been generating a lot of excitement among fans, and actor Priyanka Chopra has now added even more to the buzz. On Sunday, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a short teaser clip, giving fans a tiny glimpse of Rajamouli's upcoming film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka herself, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Look of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra

The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. PeeCee posted the teaser online, hinting that it's "just a glimpse, yet so much more." The teaser shows Mahesh Babu's character holding a trishul, covered in blood, while riding a bull. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra at the GlobeTrotter Event

Priyanka also made sure to turn heads at the event, which took place on Saturday. For the occasion, she chose an elegant lehenga-saree, paired with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt that gave her outfit a defined silhouette. The Barfi actress was also seen greeting fans with a "Namaste" and waving at the crowd, who cheered for her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Cast and Release Date

In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. (ANI)