Inside Priyanka Chopra’s LA House: A Peek Into Her Ultra-Lavish Lifestyle [PHOTOS]
Priyanka Chopra, one of the most versatile global actresses, moved to Los Angeles after marrying Nick Jonas. The power couple now resides in a luxurious mansion, offering a stunning glimpse into their high-end lifestyle.
Priyanka Chopra Luxe Lifestyle
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile actresses in the world today, known for effortlessly balancing her global career between Bollywood and Hollywood. After marrying singer Nick Jonas, the actress shifted to Los Angeles, where the couple now lives in a stunning luxury mansion. Here’s a tour and a detailed look inside their glamorous LA home.
A $20 Million Mansion That Screams Luxury
Priyanka and Nick’s lavish Los Angeles home is worth a whopping $20 million, reflecting the high-end lifestyle the power couple maintains. The mansion follows an open-concept layout, elevated by high ceilings and sophisticated modern décor that adds both comfort and elegance to their daily living.
Grand Living Room & Iconic Staircase
One of the most eye-catching spaces in the house is the grand living room, featuring polished hardwood floors and a sleek, modern, open-concept design. The area seamlessly blends style and functionality, while a beautiful, sculptural staircase adds a striking architectural element to the space.
Exclusive Amenities Fit for Global Stars
The couple’s mansion is filled with world-class amenities. From a temperature-controlled wine room to a luxurious movie theater, the home is designed for relaxation and entertainment. It also includes a stylish bar and a fun-filled game room, making it the perfect setting for hosting friends and family.
A Sprawling Estate in the Heart of Encino
Located in the upscale Encino neighborhood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s home is a sprawling mansion featuring seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, an infinity pool, and an expansive backyard that offers breathtaking canyon views. The massive outdoor space perfectly complements LA’s sunny weather and luxurious lifestyle.