Kourtney Kardashian bikini pictures: Mother of three flaunts baby bump for her Instagram post

Kourtney Kardashian expressed her joy for her baby boy in an Instagram snapshot in which she is wearing a red string bikini and showcasing her baby belly.

Kourtney Kardashian expressed her joy for her baby son in an Instagram snapshot of her pregnant silhouette in a red string bikini.



Kourtney Kardashian addressed her post to her future kid, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honour, and joy."

Kourtney Kardashian will have her fourth kid, but her first with Travis Barker. Barker commented on the post, "The most beautiful"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attempted IVF to produce a kid but then decided to try natural conception instead.

Kourtney announced the news on her family's reality programme, The Kardashians, saying, "We are officially done with IVF." We would give anything for a baby, but I have faith in what God has in store for us. "I believe it will happen if it's a baby," she had remarked.



In the final half of the series, Kardashian discussed how her decision to discontinue IVF physically affected her. "It took a physical toll on me." My health is still influenced by hormones, and it definitely took a toll on me mentally. I believe that being happy and being a good parent to my children are the most essential things. "We're just embracing whatever is meant to be," she added.



Kardashian and Barker announced their pregnancy in June, revealing they were expecting a baby boy. Kardashian's third child will be welcomed into the family.

Kourtney Kardashian already has a 13-year-old son named Mason and an eight-year-old daughter named Reign from her former relationship with Scott Disick. Aside from that, she has a 10-year-old daughter with Disick named Penelope.