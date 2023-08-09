Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kourtney Kardashian bikini pictures: Mother of three flaunts baby bump for her Instagram post

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Kourtney Kardashian expressed her joy for her baby boy in an Instagram snapshot in which she is wearing a red string bikini and showcasing her baby belly.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian expressed her joy for her baby son in an Instagram snapshot of her pregnant silhouette in a red string bikini.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian addressed her post to her future kid, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honour, and joy."

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian will have her fourth kid, but her first with Travis Barker. Barker commented on the post, "The most beautiful" 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attempted IVF to produce a kid but then decided to try natural conception instead.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney announced the news on her family's reality programme, The Kardashians, saying, "We are officially done with IVF." We would give anything for a baby, but I have faith in what God has in store for us. "I believe it will happen if it's a baby," she had remarked.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the final half of the series, Kardashian discussed how her decision to discontinue IVF physically affected her. "It took a physical toll on me." My health is still influenced by hormones, and it definitely took a toll on me mentally. I believe that being happy and being a good parent to my children are the most essential things. "We're just embracing whatever is meant to be," she added.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kardashian and Barker announced their pregnancy in June, revealing they were expecting a baby boy. Kardashian's third child will be welcomed into the family.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian already has a 13-year-old son named Mason and an eight-year-old daughter named Reign from her former relationship with Scott Disick. Aside from that, she has a 10-year-old daughter with Disick named Penelope.

