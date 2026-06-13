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Kotha Malupu Review: Hit or Miss? Is Akash Goparaju, Bhairavi Ardhya's Film Worth Watching? Read On
Singer Sunitha's son, Akash, is back with his new film, `Kotha Malupu`. We find out if this romantic thriller gives him the big break he's looking for.
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Kotha Malupu Movie Review
Star singer Sunitha's son, Akash Goparaju, has already tried to impress audiences as a hero. Now, he's back with another film, `Kotha Malupu`. Siva Vara Prasad Kesanakurthi directed this movie, with Bhairavi Ardhya as the heroine. Tati Balakrishna produced it under the Thathastu Creations banner. The film released on Friday, June 12. Let's see if Akash has a hit on his hands this time.
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What is the story of Kotha Malupu?
Kamal (Akash) is a carefree guy who just wants to have fun with his friends. He goes to a village in East Godavari district for a function and instantly falls for a village belle, Varalakshmi (Bhairavi Ardhya). One night, a mysterious girl saves him from trouble, but he doesn't know who she is. Varalakshmi helps him in his search, and they fall in love. Just when he's about to realise she's the one, he finds a photo of her with another man. This creates a whole lot of misunderstanding and suspicion. The rest of the film explores how their love story navigates these new turns.
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How is Kotha Malupu movie?
This is a fresh village love story. Director Siva Kesanakurthi has nicely shown the emotional conflict between love, misunderstanding, and trust. The Godavari backdrop adds a lovely, pleasant feel to the film. The first half is light and fun, with comedy scenes that will remind you of the region's unique humour. The second half gets more emotional, trying to show how dangerous suspicion can be in a relationship. The climax message for today's youth is quite thoughtful. However, the story feels a bit routine, and some scenes in the second half drag. While the twist is good, there are no major 'wow' moments.
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How did the actors perform in Kotha Malupu?
Akash Goparaju plays his character Kamal well. He looks much more mature and acts naturally compared to his last film. He shows great energy in the first half and handles the emotional scenes convincingly. The heroine, Bhairavi, is the other strong pillar of the film. She plays Varalakshmi with a natural innocence and expresses the character's emotions perfectly. Her performance in the climax is a highlight. Raghu Babu and Prithvi bring the laughs with their Godavari-style dialogues. Siddhu also does a good job in his role as Gopi. The rest of the cast were decent in their roles.
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How are the technical aspects of Kotha Malupu?
Yashwanth Nag's songs fit the story well, and his background score really lifts the emotional scenes. The cinematography by Sumanth Kacherla and Jawahar Reddy is a huge plus; they have captured the beauty of the Godavari region stunningly. Production values are quite rich. The editing, however, could have been tighter. The director chose a good story with a decent twist, but the screenplay feels a bit routine. He successfully balances comedy, family elements, and emotions.**Final Take**This is a feel-good family entertainer that highlights the importance of trust in love.**Rating: 2.75**
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