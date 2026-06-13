2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

What is the story of Kotha Malupu?

Kamal (Akash) is a carefree guy who just wants to have fun with his friends. He goes to a village in East Godavari district for a function and instantly falls for a village belle, Varalakshmi (Bhairavi Ardhya). One night, a mysterious girl saves him from trouble, but he doesn't know who she is. Varalakshmi helps him in his search, and they fall in love. Just when he's about to realise she's the one, he finds a photo of her with another man. This creates a whole lot of misunderstanding and suspicion. The rest of the film explores how their love story navigates these new turns.