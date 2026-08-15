This Independence Day, revisit five Hindi films that explore patriotism. The list includes classics like 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Swades' alongside military biopics 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Ikkis', and the spy thriller 'Raazi'.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, August 15 offers a chance to revisit films that portray patriotism in different ways. From young people challenging the system to soldiers serving the nation and ordinary citizens stepping up to make a difference, Hindi cinema has explored the many meanings of love for the country through a range of compelling stories.

Here are five films worth watching this Independence Day:

1. Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2006 film remains one of the most remembered films about young people and patriotism. The story follows a group of friends who are largely disconnected from politics until they become part of a film about India's freedom fighters. As the story moves between the past and present, the lives of the young characters begin to reflect those of the revolutionaries they portray. The film raises questions about corruption, responsibility and what citizens can do when they see something wrong around them.

2. Swades

Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades takes a different route when it comes to patriotism. The film does not rely on war or action to tell its story. Shah Rukh Khan plays Mohan Bhargava, an NRI working at NASA who returns to India and visits a village. His stay slowly changes his outlook as he becomes involved in problems faced by the villagers, including electricity, education and development. The film looks at patriotism through everyday work and the idea that making a difference in people's lives can also be a way of serving the country.

3. Sam Bahadur

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur tells the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Vicky Kaushal plays Manekshaw, with the film following different stages of his life and military career, including the Second World War, Partition and the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Along with his career in the Army, the film also looks at Manekshaw's personality, his leadership and his relationships with those around him.

4. Raazi

Raazi, also directed by Meghna Gulzar, tells a very different story of duty and patriotism. Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, a young Indian woman who agrees to marry into a Pakistani military family and secretly gather information for India during the 1971 war. The film focuses on the personal side of espionage, showing the fear and difficult choices that come with Sehmat's mission. It presents patriotism through the story of someone whose work remains hidden from the world.

5. Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his actions during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Agastya Nanda plays Khetarpal, while Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the film. The film looks at the life of a young Army officer and his service during one of the most important wars in India's history. For viewers looking for a recent story about courage and military service, Ikkis is among the films to watch this Independence Day.