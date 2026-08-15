Actor Anupam Kher shared a video on Independence Day, reflecting on his personal journey alongside India's. Stating he was 'only 8 years younger than my country', he spoke of his pride, emotional connection to the flag, and what freedom means.

Actor Anupam Kher extended Independence Day wishes to the nation on Saturday, reflecting on India's journey since Independence and his own life growing up in the country. In a self-recorded Instagram video, Kher said he was "only 8 years younger than my country", noting that India was liberated on August 15, 1947, while he was born in 1955.

"India was liberated on 15th August 1947, and I was born in 1955. In this sense, India and I have grown up together," he said.

A Personal Connection to Freedom

Kher recalled hearing stories of India's Independence struggle from his father and grandfather during his childhood. He said August 15 is not merely a date on the calendar for him, but a memory of those whose struggle, pain and sacrifice made it possible for him to be born in a free country.

"I wasn't there during independence, but its stories were a part of my childhood," Kher said. Reflecting on his emotional response to national symbols, the actor said seeing the Indian flag waving and hearing the national anthem evokes strong feelings in him. He said the Tricolour represents his childhood, parents, ancestral stories, the country's struggle and his own journey.

A New Generation's 'Birthright'

Kher also reflected on how younger Indians experience freedom differently. "Today's youth is born in a free India. They have not seen slavery. That is why the way to feel their freedom can be different from ours. And this is very natural," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) He described this as one of the biggest successes of freedom, saying the new generation sees freedom as its "birthright".

'India is My Root, My Identity'

"For me, India is the greatest country in the world. Not because of numbers, rankings or comparisons. But because of its history, culture, values and values," Kher said, adding that India teaches people to live together despite their differences and to maintain hope during difficult times.

Kher said India has given him recognition, respect, success and "above all, a sense of belonging". He described being Indian as more than a nationality written on a passport.

"It is my root, my identity and the biggest pride of my life," he said. The actor concluded his video by wishing Indians a happy Independence Day and saying, "Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

In the accompanying caption, Kher extended his wishes to Indians in India and abroad, describing India as an identity that connects people through its diverse languages, clothing, festivals, religions and traditions. "No matter where we live in the world, we always carry a little bit of India with us--in our memories, our values, our food, our prayers, and in our hearts," he wrote. He also prayed for the country's safety and for happiness, peace and prosperity for every Indian, while expressing hope that the Tricolour would continue to fly proudly.

PM Modi's Vision for 2047

Meanwhile, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength," PM Modi said, urging citizens to dream big and pursue those ambitions with firm resolve.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. (ANI)